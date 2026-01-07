New Swimming Club Hoping to Make a Big Splash

Burbank Aquatics Masters will hold practices four times a week at the Verdugo Park pool and is open to adults 18 and over.

The opportunity to compete on a team beyond high school isn’t something everyone has the chance to do.

Many move on to other interests and pursuits as the time commitment can be overwhelming while juggling studies and work schedules.

For those who find the time and have that desire to get back into the spirit of friendly competition, a door has opened in Burbank with the creation of the Burbank Aquatics Masters, which had its first official practice this past weekend. The club is part of the United States Masters Swimming organization.

The nonprofit club was formed by a group of locals including former Burroughs water polo player Erica Palmer, Burbank High grad GT Erguiza and resident Fiona Duncan.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside the pool at Verdugo Park, which will be the club’s home pool.

The club is open to adults over the age of 18, and will offer an opportunity for participants to practice four times a week.

“We are excited to have the space available for the community to have a place be able to work out. They can be competitive or just go there. We are going to compete at meets, open swim water events. Triathletes will train with us. If they don’t want to compete at that level, of course nobody is required to, they can come and have it like a social exercise,” said Palmer, who played water polo at Cal State Northridge.

After looking at the idea for over a year, Palmer said they officially got to work on creating the club this past summer.

“This team is a place for people to stay in shape, have fun meeting other adults, We’re looking forward to making it grow. It was built a GT was a triathlete, I’m a swimmer college water polo player and Fiona learned to swim as an adult.. We come from varying backgrounds and we all have this common (love) for swimming.”

Palmer said they are a long ways away, but she has a dream of what the club could become.

“We have a big dream. We want to eventually have a club house, kind of like how the bike teams do. You meet up, have coffee, eat pastries and have it like a social club too, We’re tyring to integrate with everybody to help promote a healthy lifestyle.”

Duncan and Ergutza both said they want the club to be a reflection.of the community.

“The Burbank community is amazing. I love Burbank,” Duncan said.

Erguitza agrees.

“We want everyone to know we are from Burbank,” he said.

For more information on the club, visit Welcome to Burbank Aquatics Masters (BAM).