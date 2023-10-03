Nick Schultz Appointed to the League of California Cities L. A. County Division Board

The San Fernando Valley Council of Governments has appointed Burbank Vice Mayor Nick Schultz to serve on the California Cities Los Angeles County Division Board.

Burbank Vice Mayor Nick Schultz (Ross A. Benson photo)

The Los Angeles County Division is made up of 86 cities within Los Angeles County, making it one of the nation’s largest counties. Led by more than 550 elected officials, division members participate in the development of policy, advocate for their city’s interests in Sacramento, and appoint a number of L.A. County’s boards, commissions, and task forces.

“I am honored and grateful to have been appointed to the Los Angeles County Division Board,” said Vice Mayor Schultz. “As a member of this Board, I will have the unique opportunity to provide important input in policymaking at the state level by advocating for legislation to address a myriad of issues in our community ranging from public safety to the environment to infrastructure.”

The League of California Cities is an association of California city officials who work together to enhance their knowledge and skills, exchange information, and combine resources so that they may influence policy decisions that affect cities. For more information about the League of California Cities, please visit https://www.calcities.org