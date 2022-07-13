Nikki Perez Announces Bid For Burbank City Council￼

Nikki Perez, a lifelong Burbank resident and current Vice Chair of the Library Board of Trustees announced her candidacy to serve on the Burbank City Council.

“Being born and raised in Burbank, I know there is so much to love about our city. As the daughter of immigrant parents, BUSD graduate, lifelong renter in Burbank, and trained social worker with a background in public service, I can bring a unique perspective to our City Council. If I have the honor of serving as your next City Councilmember, I will fight every day for the Burbank we love and the future we deserve.”

Nikki is launching her campaign on a strong footing, she raised over $14,000 last month while having secured the support of key community leaders, including: Assemblymember Laura Friedman, State Senator Bob Hertzberg, Vice Mayor Konstantine Anthony, Councilmember Nick Schultz, School Board Member Emily Weisberg, and former Councilmember Timothy Murphy.

On her announcement, Mr. Murphy said, “Nikki is a bright, hard-working, and tireless advocate for those in need! I know her love and dedication to Burbank. Her commitment to your quality of life showed through recently when she pushed through a number of environmental programs that will make us all safer and healthier. I have worked with her side by side as she strives to make our libraries better and accessible to all, with new programs to open new frontiers for lovers of the written word. She is fully dedicated to our community and wants you to have every opportunity for a better life here in Burbank. We need more energetic, passionate, and committed leaders like her.”

Nikki was born and raised in Burbank by her parents who immigrated from El Salvador and Guatemala. Her father is a teamster with Local 399, and her mother is a campus aid with the Burbank Unified School District. She has always been passionate about serving her community – from her first job as a City of Burbank CREST worker, learning public service at the local level; her internship at the City Clerk’s office as a graduate student; all the way to her current role as the Vice Chair of The Burbank Library Board of Trustees.

Nikki also serves as the Scholarship Chair for the Zonta Club of Burbank, ensuring young women in Burbank have the financial opportunity to advance their careers. Recently, she worked to build a broad coalition of Burbank residents to advocate for a package of proposals dubbed the “Green New Deal for Burbank”, many of which have been approved by council.

She currently works as the Project Manager for Kids First, an LA City pilot project that she developed to increase academic success for unhoused students in the San Fernando Valley.

Nikki will be kicking off her campaign with an outdoor event at Johnny Carson Park on Sunday, July 24th, at 2:00pm.

For more information on Nikki Perez, visit: www.NikkiPerez.com.