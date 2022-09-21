Nikki Perez Receives Endorsements for City Council

Today, Nikki Perez, a trained social worker and nonprofit program manager running for city council announced the endorsements of Congressmember Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) and Mayor Jess Talamantes. They join the growing list of community leaders backing the campaign of Nikki Perez, including a majority of the City Council and School Board.

“I’ve come to know Nikki over the years through her long service to the Burbank community and her tireless work on behalf of Valley students facing housing insecurity. Nikki understands the many challenges facing Valley families and has innovative ideas on how to solve them. Nikki is the right choice for Burbank,” said Rep. Sherman.

Mayor Jess Talamantes, who has decided not to run for re-election, has endorsed Nikki’s campaign citing her passion and understanding of our city as a lifelong resident.

On his endorsement, Mayor Talamantes stated, “Ms. Perez has proven her love for what makes Burbank so special. She understands our past, but also has a clear vision for our future. As someone who has served our city for over 13 years, I know Nikki will be a kind, thoughtful, and bridge-building leader who will always put our city first. I’m proud to endorse her and look forward to seeing the great work she will do on council.”

Nikki supporters also include the Burbank Firefighters Local 778; Los Angeles County Democratic Party; the League of Conservation Voters; former Councilmember Timothy Murphy; Assemblymembers Laura Friedman, Jesse Gabriel, Wendy Carrillo, and Luz Rivas; the Burbank Democratic Club, and the Burbank Teachers Association.

For more information on Nikki Perez, visit: www.NikkiPerez.com.

Editors Note: This is a press release from the campaign. myBurbank runs these as a service only for any candidate.