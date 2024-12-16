Nikki Perez Voted in as the New Mayor of Burbank

On December 16, 2024, during the annual reorganization meeting, the City Council Members elected their colleague Nikki Perez as the new Mayor of Burbank and Councilmember Tamala Takahashi to serve as Vice Mayor.

Elected to the Council in 2022 as Burbank’s first Indigenous and openly LGBTQIA+ Councilmember, Mayor Perez was born and raised in Burbank by parents who immigrated to the United States from El Salvador and Guatemala. A product of the Burbank Unified School District, she earned a B.A. in Psychology, a B.A. in Music Performance from UC Riverside, and a Master of Social Welfare from the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

Burbank Mayor Nikki Perez ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

Mayor Perez has dedicated her career to public service and advocacy for vulnerable populations. Previously, she served as a Project Manager for Kids First, an organization aimed at increasing academic success for unhoused students in the San Fernando Valley. She also served as a Communications Director in the State Assembly and as an Education and Workforce Development Coordinator for the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It is with great honor to be selected to serve as Burbank’s Mayor, and I appreciate the City Council’s confidence in me,” said Mayor Perez. “Born in raised in Burbank, this community has shaped who I am, and I am committed to building upon a City where everyone has a voice and opportunity to thrive. I look forward to working with the entire City Council and our community on the issues that matter most to our residents and businesses.”

The Mayor and Vice Mayor will serve for one year (December 2024 to December 2025).