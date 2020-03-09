No Parking Along Country Club Drive During Upcoming Storm

Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Burbank is issuing a temporary NO PARKING restriction on Country Club Drive beginning at 6:00PM Monday evening through 12 Noon on Wednesday. This may be extended if necessary, but not anticipated. Additionally, the Parks and Recreation Department are monitoring both Wildwood Canyon and Stough Canyon Parks along with the Stough Canyon Nature Center. The Nature Center will be closed at 5:00PM and trails at 7:00PM until further notice and possible sooner if the rain becomes heavy.

Additionally, there may be intermittent temporary road closures of unknown duration at Via Montana if unsafe driving conditions are observed.

These actions are a result of LA County Department of Public Works (DPW) Flood Control District issuing a Phase 1 Mud & Debris Flow Alert for all burn areas within the last three years that includes the La Tuna burn scar and more recent burn scars up Wildwood Canyon. Additionally, LA County DPW has installed significant emergency protective measure below Upper Sunset Debris Basin.

The Public Works Department will be posting signage for the temporary parking restrictions on Monday, March 9.

During rain storms roadway flooding may occur, if you see any fast flowing water, even a couple inches deep, or you see any flowing mud or debris, DO NOT attempt to cross it or travel through it, shelter in place! Be aware that as a result of road closures, emergency services personnel may be delayed an unknown amount of time for any calls for service in the area. Do not underestimate the force and power of water. Never try to cross fast flowing water or any flowing mud and debris or drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road, the road may have collapsed or have damage under that water. As little as 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters and do not enter or play around flood control channels or washes.

For any necessary immediate updates, please follow:

Facebook: @BurbankCA, Twitter: @BurbankCA, Website: www.burbankca. gov

ALSO @myBurbankNews on Twitter for immediate coverage