Nomination Period Opens For The City Of Burbank 2022 General Municipal Election

The City of Burbank announces the opening of the Nomination Period for the City of Burbank 2022 General Municipal Election, which is consolidated with the County of Los Angeles and scheduled to be held on November 8, 2022, which will seek to fill three (3) Offices for Member of the City Council, one (1) Office of the City Clerk, and one (1) Office of the City Treasurer for a full four-year term ending on December 14, 2026.

So far, Council Member Sharon Springer has announced that she will see reelection while Bob Frutos has said in a written statement that he will leave the Council when his term expires. Jess Talamantes has yet to make a public comment on his status. City Treasurer Krystle Ang Palmer and City Clerk Zizette Mullins are also up for reelection.

The requirements for candidates for elective offices of the City are as follows: a United States citizen; at least 18 years of age; a resident of the City of Burbank for at least 29 days prior to filing nomination papers; and, a registered voter in the City of Burbank at the time of nomination. Qualifying individuals may contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851, during normal office hours Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The Nomination Period opens on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. and closes on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

If an incumbent does not file by this deadline, the deadline will be extended until Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. for candidates other than an incumbent for that seat only.

Nick Schultz and Konstantine Anthony were both elected two years ago and will be up for reelection in 2024.