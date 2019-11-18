“Non-credible” Threat Made Against Burroughs High School

Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Matt Hill sent out a message to parents on Monday morning about a nonspecific threat made to Burroughs High School.

Someone allegedly made a fake Instagram BUSD account and used it to make the threat. School officials are working with the Burbank Police Department to investigate.

Here is the letter from Hill sent to the parents:

Dear Parents, Guardians, and BUSD Staff, I am communicating to inform you that we received information that students have heard about a non-credible threat that was made on a fake BUSD Instagram account. There was a post about a threat to John Burroughs High School. (This Instagram post has since been taken down). We are working with the Burbank Police Department to monitor this site and take appropriate action. Please note that we take all threats seriously. If someone sees or hears something that is out of the ordinary, they need to report it to school administrators and/or the police. These types of threats are unlawful, regardless of intention, and may result in serious criminal and civil consequences that include possible financial restitution for hours spent on investigations. Sincerely,

Matt Hill, Ed.D.

Superintendent