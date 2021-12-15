Noon Rotary Donates “A Kind Promise’ to Family Promise of the Verdugos at Holiday Meeting

On December 14, 2021, at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Burbank, the Club presented a grant to Family Promise of the Verdugos in the amount of $2,500.00.

Family Promise is a local homeless service provider nonprofit that provides various services to families experiencing homelessness and on the verge of homelessness.

Natalie Worsham presents Albert Hernandez of Family Promise of the Verdugos check in the amount of $2,500.00 they are joined by Rotary Foundation Chairman and Kevin Knapp.

This grant titled “A Kind Promise” was presented to Chief Executive Officer of Family Promise, Albert Hernandez by Club members Natalie Worsham and Kevin Knapp. Natalie, a member of the Rotary Club, shared with all those in attendance that the Club presented these funds to Family Promise to support their efforts in helping homeless families with children from Burbank and surrounding communities. Natalie said, “since the pandemic hit our community Family Promise has had to pivot their organization model from housing families in local congregations to motels throughout the area.”

Family Promise is taking on a new expense that they had not expected and this $2,500 will ease the financial restraints. With these funds families who are living in motels sponsored by Family Promise can purchase food for themselves and not have to worry about where and when their next meal will come from.

The Rotary Club of Burbank, now in its 99 years of service, has a long-lasting reputation for providing aid to our local nonprofits and schools, and this project is just one of many that provide humanitarian aid to our community.



For more information about the Rotary Club of Burbank visit www.BurbankNoonRotary.org