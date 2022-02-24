Noon Rotary Members Prepare for Upcoming Gala with Presidents Mixer

On the evening of February 22, 2022, over 30 Burbank Rotarians gathered for an evening of celebration.

It was 99 years ago this month that the Rotary Club of Burbank was created to provide service to those in need in our community. The Rotary Club of Burbank is synonymous with service above self, and they truly exemplify that through their community projects.

Many organizations have benefited from the giving spirit of the Rotary Club. For decades the Club has presented monthly Student of the Month awards to the youth in Burbank Unified School District. The Club has also presented an annual Teachers of Excellence award to over twenty teachers over the past five years.

Past President Barry Gussow is joined by Councilmember Nick Schultz (ClubMember) and Past President Albert Hernandez. (Photo by Ross A Benson

In recent years, the Club made significantly large financial contributions to Family Promise of the Verdugos for their Transitional Housing program, to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center for their new Emergency Room facilities, and to the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank for their new facility.

It is through the compassionate and caring Rotarians who have contributed both hands-on and financially to provide service to the community and the organizations that do good for others. Over the course of the 99 years, many community members have served as the president who has led the Club and the impactful projects; those include Jim Woodburn (78’-79’), Peter McGrath (83’-84’), Glen Taylor (84’-85’), Rev. Jerry Jones (01’-02’), Nat Rubinfeld (06’-07’), Jessa Freemyer (16’-17’), Albert Hernandez (18’-19’), Barry Gussow (20’-21’) and countless others.

The 99th Anniversary of the Rotary Club of Burbank is a huge milestone, and the Club looks forward to celebrating its centennial year. Several community service projects are being planned and a signature fundraising event is slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Lakeside Golf Club.

For more information on how to join the Rotary Club of Burbank visit BurbankNoonRotary.org or email admin@burbanknoonrotary.org.