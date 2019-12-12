North End Pizzeria Magnolia Park Serves Up Tasty East-Coast Style Pizza, Sandwiches and Salads

North End Pizzeria Magnolia Park opened in 2016, a few blocks east of Buena Vista on Magnolia Boulevard. In that time, the brick-walled pizza joint has grown a steady following for its East-Coast style pizza, sandwiches, salads and more.

Magnolia Park hosts the second location of this North End of Boston-inspired eatery, with the first location in Downtown Burbank still going strong on Orange Grove Avenue north of San Fernando Boulevard.

Our absolute favorite North End pizza is the Sicilian crust with the Great Brinks Robbery (pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions and olives) topping combo. North End’s Sicilian in itself deserves a Tops In Town.

The dough is airy and cooked to perfection, with just the right amount of sauce, cheese and toppings.

We’ve also enjoyed North End Pizzeria Magnolia Park’s traditional pizza crust, along with the homemade calzones and strombolis. The menu reminds us so much of East Coast Italian joints.

The restaurant offers a variety of options for vegetarian and gluten-free diners.

The basic Caesar salad boasts homemade croutons, along with the Romaine lettuce and house-made Caesar dressing. The East Coast Chicken Chopped salad is tasty too, with a house-made balsamic dressing. North End also makes a house-made Ranch dressing.

For dessert, try the tiramisu – it’s creamy and delicious. We’d recommend letting it warm up for several minutes before digging in.

North End offers a nice variety of sandwiches and salads, along with wings, garlic bread and more. They also have lunch specials from Monday through Friday.

Whether you’re eating in or taking out, North End Pizzeria Magnolia Park earns a Tops In Town for fast service, tasty East-Coast food and a cozy atmosphere.

Restaurant Info: North End Pizzeria Magnolia Park is located at 2206 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91506. 818-588-3891. North End Pizzeria Magnolia Park is open Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.



North End Pizzeria Magnolia Park receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)