North Hollywood To Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Project Holds Community Input Workshops

The North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Corridor Project holds several community meetings over the coming week to allow for public feedback. Tonight, Wednesday, November 13, Metro officials will host a meeting at the Buena Vista branch of the Burbank Public Library from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Corridor spans approximately 18 miles and runs through Burbank, so Los Angeles Metro officials are seeking public input as plans for connecting the region develop.

According to a Metro press release, these community workshops “will allow community members to share with us how they envision what a BRT could look like in their community.”

Currently, plans include a center lane rapid transit bus along Olive Boulevard with the removal of street parking to allow for the building of such a lane. The North Hollywood to Pasadena BRT Project is funded by Measure M and Senate Bill 1, which provide $267 million in funding and has a planned “opening date” in 2024.

Metro officials ask for the public to RSVP in advance if possible, registering via Eventbrite: http://tinyurl. com/y5qxmhvx.

The 134 Freeway through Eagle Rock is being considered as an alternate route and multiple sessions will be held in Eagle Rock.

Metro officials ask for the public to register for one session only. If people are unable to register via Eventbrite, they ask for people to respond via email at nohopasbrt@metro.net or project phone line at 213-418-3228.

A session was held in Glendale yesterday, November 12. In addition to tonight’s Burbank session, three sessions are planned for Eagle Rock on Saturday, November 16, at 9:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Yosemite Recreation Center located at 1840 Yosemite Drive in Eagle Rock, CA 90041.

A public comment workshop will also be held in North Hollywood on Tuesday, November 19, at 5:00 p.m. at the Los Angeles Soccer Club located at 11466 Chandler Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

The Buena Vista branch of the Burbank Public Library is located at 300 North Buena Vista Street in Burbank.