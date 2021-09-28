Obituary: Annette Gagnon

Annette Gagnon, died September 15, 2021, with her family by her side in Burbank California. Funeral Mass will be at St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, Burbank.

Interment will follow at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.

A viewing will be at Valley Funeral Home on Burbank Blvd on ­­­­­­­­Nov. 30th 4 pm.

She was born in Montreal on April 8, 1921, and lived in Rhode Island. She moved to Burbank and married Joseph Gagnon in 1941. A truly wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend.

Annette worked in the film and television industry as a costume dresser working with Carol Burnett, Julie Garland, Dinah Shore, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. She also worked on the television series Taxi, Hearts of Fire, Designing Women, and the movie ANNIE. Her interests included family, gardening, sewing, and reading.

Annette is survived by her two sons Les and Pat and their spouses Laurie and Karen, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband Joe and son Dennis.