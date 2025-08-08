Obituary: C. Bernard “Bernie” Kaufman, Longtime Judge

C. Bernard “Bernie” Kaufman passed away peacefully at his home in Pasadena, California, on August 2, 2025, at the age of 97. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, judge, and mentor, Bernie lived a life defined integrity, warmth, and unwavering commitment family.

Born on November 27, 1927, in Skokie, Illinois, Bernie moved to California with his parents, Ida and Joe, and his younger siblings, Marv and Taube, immediately after graduating from high school. Shortly thereafter, he served in the U.S. Army as an X-ray technician.

Bernie attended UCLA, earning his undergraduate degree in 1950 and his law degree in 1953. He practiced civil, probate, and corporate law privately from 1954 to 1976, gaining the respect of colleagues and clients alike for his wisdom, fairness, and steady judgment.

In the early 1960s, Bernie stepped into the political arena, running as a Democratic candidate for the California State Assembly in 1962 and the U.S. Congress in 1964. Though not elected, he remained a passionate advocate for democratic causes throughout his life.

In 1976, he was appointed to the Municipal Court in Burbank, where he served with distinction until 1987. That year, he was appointed to the Los Angeles Superior Court, where he presided until his retirement from the bench in 1994. He also served on the Executive Committee of the Superior Court from 1990 to 1991. Even after retiring from the judiciary, Bernie continued to share his legal expertise as a private arbitrator.

While at UCLA, Bernie met his first wife, Vivian N. Kaufman. Together, they raised four children: Ellen, Rob, Greg, and Lani. Vivian passed away in 1996, and Bernie honored her memory always.

In 1997, Bernie found love again and married Evelyn Glenn Kaufman, welcoming her daughters, Lisa Anderson (Roger) and Melinda Jordan, and their many children and grandchildren into his heart and life as his own.

Bernie is survived by his beloved wife Evelyn; children Ellen Erlinso, Rob Kaufman (Karen), Greg Kaufman (Monica), and Lani Kaufman; grandchildren Erica Erlinso (Marcos), Amy Erlinso (Richie), Alison Davison (Dylan), Delaney Kaufman, Joseph Kaufman, Ben Kaufman, Cody Kaufman, and Kylee Kaufman and great-grandchildren Soulik, Xochi, Braydon, Kyla, and Ivy. He is also survived by the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Evelyn, all of whom he loved deeply and unconditionally.

Bernie was a long-time member of Temple Emanu El. He touched lives wherever he went with his sense of humor, calm demeanor, positive outlook, and non-judgmental spirit. He found joy in the simple pleasures—cooking big breakfasts for his family, manning the BBQ grill with authority, and delighting all with his signature tri-tip sandwiches. He made everyone feel welcome at his table and in his heart. He was a man of quiet strength who left a lasting impact on the lives of those who loved him.

Bernie will be interred at 10 AM, August 13 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Los Angeles.