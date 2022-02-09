Obituary: Daniel Andrew McGinley

Daniel Andrew McGinley, 72, of Burbank, CA, passed away on 2/2/22 from ALS. Dan is survived by his wife of 43 years Regina, his son Jon, and two stepchildren Stacey and Brian. His pride and joy were his grandkids Nathan, Gracie, Rhett, Brock, and Dane and great-grandchildren Kinsie and Nolan. He loved watching them play sports and always enjoyed an opportunity to yell at an umpire or referee.

Dan grew up on Chandler in Burbank, CA with his mother Cora and father William. He had two brothers, Tim and Bill, and one sister Kay. He graduated from Burroughs H.S. in 1968 and was captain of the football team that won the Foothill League championship for the first time in school history.

Dan worked at M & M Welding since he was a kid with his dad. He became a well-respected welder and worked on multiple movies including, Jurassic Park, Terminator, and Water World to name a few.

He climbed mountains, rode his bike all over California, fished and hunted and was an all-around great husband, father, grandfather, and friend too many.