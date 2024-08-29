Obituary: David Joseph Augustine



David Joseph Augustine, 81, of Burbank, California, passed away peacefully on August 22,

2024.

Dave is lovingly remembered by his wife of sixty years, Pat; his son Chris (Natalie) Augustine;

his daughter Carol (Scott) Singer; his son Paul Augustine; his brother Jerry (Ann); and his

cherished grandchildren: Samantha, Jacqueline, Sophia, Charlie, Joseph, and Isabella.

Born on March 9, 1943, in Lorimer, Iowa, to Donald and Celia Augustine, Dave moved to

Burbank, California, with his family in 1956. He graduated from Bellarmine-Jefferson High

School, where he met the love of his life, Pat. Together, they built a life filled with love, devotion,

and deep friendships.



Dave enjoyed a successful career in the aerospace industry before discovering a new passion

in real estate development. His dedication to his work was matched by his commitment to his

faith and community. A man of strong Catholic belief, Dave lived out his values through service

to others. He was a founding member and board member of the Burbank Boys and Girls Club,

an active participant in the Rotary Club, Home Again LA, and Saint Joseph’s Medical Center. He

was also deeply involved in the church communities of Saint Robert Bellarmine and St. Francis

Xavier.



Dave’s life was a testament to the power of kindness, wisdom, and charity. He touched the lives

of many through his heartfelt acts of service and thoughtful words. His family remembers him as

a gentle and wise man who brought joy to everyone he met.