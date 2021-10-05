Obituary: Gina Quintanar

Gina Quintanar, a dedicated girl scout leader, boy scout den leader, church member, Burbank unified school employee, volunteer, mom, wife, and grandmother. She wore a lot of hats!

Gina started out working as a youth minister for the teens at her old church group in Riverside. On one of the retreats, she met my father. My father told her she should go to work at St Robert’s since she had a lot of experience working with youth. taking his advice, she worked at St Robert’s.

She raised my brother and me in that church and really fostered our Catholic faith. Once the old religious education preschool director moved to another church my mom took over. She dedicated her time helping the preschoolers as well as working with the elementary religious education students as a co-director of the program.

Outside of church, she also was a yard supervisor during both my and my brother’s elementary school years at Emerson Elementary School. Then she worked at John Muir for a couple of years, working as a yard supervisor and running the registration at the beginning of the school year.

So Gina has definitely left her mark in Burbank and has touched a lot of lives. She was one hard-working, loving woman!

She is survived by her husband, son, daughter, and granddaughter.

Her services will celebrate her life with us. The services will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Church on October 16th, 2021 with a rosary at 12:15 pm then services following immediately after at 1 pm. Reception to follow.

(written by her daughter, Tessie Quintanar)