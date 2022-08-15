Obituary: Grace York

Grace York, age 82, went to heaven to be with the Lord on July 30, 2022. Grace passed away surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness.

Grace York

Grace was born in Long Beach, CA, on August 26, 1939. In 1970, Grace moved her family to Burbank. She was a waitress at Sardo’s and Mr. B’s. She brought great joy to her customers, and she was also a dedicated Dodger fan!

Grace is survived by her son Mike York; two grandchildren, Matthew and Riley York; family dog Buster; two sisters, Frances Rodriguez and Nellie Lopez, many nieces and nephews; lifelong best friend Dawnie Ayers and cherished friend Sherry James-Taylor.

Grace was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Christina York, her parents, one sister, and three brothers.

Grace will be honored with a Celebration of Life Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11 am at Calvary Chapel Burbank, 2707 N. Glenoaks, followed by a reception at the church.