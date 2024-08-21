Obituary: Jacques Georges Volpei

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jacques Georges Volpei at the age of 89 on Sunday morning August 18, 2024. Jacques died peacefully sitting on his favorite chair with family members present. His funeral service with be held at Rose Hills Memorial Mortuary inside the Hillside Chapel, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA 90601 on Wednesday August 28 at 11:00 AM.

Jacques was born in New Caledonia and immigrated to the United States shortly after WWII with his brother and widowed mother. He grew up in Wisconsin and after high school joined the United States Marines. He was proud of being a Korean War Veteran and displayed that fact on a hat that he was rarely without.

He settled in Burbank and lived there his entire life where he raised 6 children and retired from the US Post Office. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping and hunting. Throughout his life he was very active in the Burbank YMCA with his children in their younger years and later being part of the Y’s Men and helping to raise funds for the YMCA’s programs. He served in executive roles in the organization and was a fixture at their annual Christmas tree lot.

He is survived by his wife Jadwiga of 40 years, children Jon (Renee), Mark (Stacey), Derick, Glenn, Artur, and Ewelina along with his 11 grandchildren and his 5 great grandchildren. While we are all thankful for the many years we had with him, his passing has left a void in our lives.