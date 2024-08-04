Obituary: Jay Jackson Long Time Athletic Director At The Boy’s & Girls Club of Burbank

The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley’s long time Athletic Director Jay Jackson passed suddenly and has left thousands of BGC Club members, alumni, current and past staff and board members with a broken heart.

Jay began his career at the Boys & Girls Club (when it was still the BGC of Burbank) in 1995. He was one of the first employees hired when the club opened and next year he would have celebrated his 30th year at the club. Jay had a contagious smile and had self proclaimed himself as the Sports Ambassador of the universe.

Over the years Jay coached basketball, baseball, soccer, flag football, golf and tennis. There wasn’t any sport Jay could teach and he loved them all. Baseball and our partnership with Major League baseball was probably his favorite. He looked forward to running their RBI program every summer. Jay was loved by the Dodgers, Sparks and Lakers and a few weeks ago he was named Coach of the Year by the Lakers JR Laker program. He was so excited to have received this honor and it was so very deserved. Jay always said that the importance of playing a sport was not for the win. It was learning from the losses and learning to work with others and importantly learning to believe in yourself.

In Jay’s spare time he mentored kids outside of the BGC, he was a clothing designer and a very talented musician and actor.

Jay had a love and knowledge of music like no other. He was also most famous for his wardrobe and could be seen in very colorful athletics jerseys , matching ball caps and matching tennis shoes on almost a daily basis.

Being from Ohio he was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Cleveland Cavilers. He was a huge fan of baseball player Larry Doby and even had a tattoo honoring Larry Doby on his arm.

Jay leaves behind two daughters Casey and Ashley Jackson and thousands of kids from the Boys & Girls Club. Club CEO Shanna Warren was very close to Jay and has said the club will never be the same without Jay. She and the club are planning a large memorial for him on September 14 from 11-3 at the Boys & Girls Club.

Jay’s favorite saying was “Everyday’s a blessing.” In truth, Jay was the blessing and he will be missed forever