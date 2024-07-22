Obituary: Jeanette G. (Jan) McElwee Osborn

Jan McElwee Osborn passed away on July 5th. Jan McElwee was a tireless mainstay of our giving community, a trusted advisor to both philanthropies and non-profits in Southern California. She was dedicated to fostering the organizations, programs, projects, ideas, aspirations, and dreams that make our community a better place to live.

During her long career, first as the head of community relations and charitable contributions for Carter Hawley Hale Stores and then as an invaluable consultant to dozens of phil­anthropic institutions and nonprofit organizations throughout our community, Jan McElwee made an incalculable degree of improvement to the quality of life in Southern California by facilitating collaborative efforts among leading local founda­tions; by supporting innovative approaches to community­based education, music education, and women’s issues; by demonstrating an unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the past, present, and future of the arts; and, perhaps most importantly, by proving that providing services for those who need them most results in the most benefits for us all. Her dedication to our community was “fueled by a love of humankind and an intolerance of injustice:’

Jan is survived by her loving husband, Henry Osborn, and by a wealth of family and friends who will forever miss her gracious cheer; unstinting support; intelligent, insightful, compassionate wit; and thoughtful guidance.

Plans for Jan’s Celebration of Life are in process.