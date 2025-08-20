Obituary: John (Jack) Reardon

John Reardon, also known as Jack, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after years of various health struggles and heart failure.

Born December 9, 1936, he grew up in Chicago, IL, where he loved telling stories of his times getting into mischief as a kid and spending time with his dad. He began working at Pittsburgh Plate Glass and found quick success as a salesman. As much as he loved the bustling city of Chicago, he had dreams of escaping the bitter winters and headed to sunny Southern California.

By way of recommendation of some of his PPG Chicago contacts, he sought and was hired by North Hollywood Glass as a salesman. It was there that he met who became his wife, Patricia.

They were married September 21, 1968, at the North Hollywood First United Methodist Church and not long after, bought their house in Burbank, John started his own glass company, Clearview Glass of Canoga Park, CA.

He was a very active member of the Burbank community. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, an usher for the Burbank First United Methodist Church, an active committee member and volunteer for Burbank on Parade, he was on the founding board of the Burbank Boys and Girls Club and twice held the position of President of the Burbank Sunrise Kiwanis Club. He was a dedicated father and friend.

Although he sold his glass business, he remained a salesman in the glazing field until 2015 when his health issues prevented him from returning to work.

Studying genealogy and traveling with his family were his passions. He and Patricia worked hard to be able to take the family on many vacations. They were able to visit more than half of the United States, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, and Ireland. Several cruises to Alaska and multiple trips to Hawaii with his grandchildren were among his favorite trips.

He was always quick to impress upon people that you must live every day as if it’s your last, and that family is everything. He was the eldest of four children, two girls and two boys, one of his sisters had predeceased him.

John is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their two daughters, Julie (Jesus) and Kerri. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, twins John and Tommy, their younger sister Patricia, Will, and Ruby.