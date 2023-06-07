Obituary: Ken Harris

On Monday, April 17th, 2023, Ken Harris, a beloved son, brother, father, and papa, passed away. He was still full of life at the age of 59.

Born to Carmella Cuozzo and Parley Harris Jr, Ken attended John Burroughs High School in Burbank but moved back to his home state of New York and graduated from Morris High School in Morris, New York. After high school, Ken came back to California and made Burbank his permanent home for the remainder of his life.

Ken played many recreational sports in Burbank, including Basketball and Softball. Ken, despite not being from California originally, definitely had an impact on his peers around as his sports-minded, funny, and loud personality was loved by everyone he impacted.

Ken is survived by his siblings, Jimmy Harris, Susan Harris-McCormick, Marie Gray, Helen Harris; his children, Ashley Harris, Melissa Sandoval, Vinny Harris; and his grandchildren, Daniel, Aiden, Issac Salcedo.

His Memorial will be held on Sunday, June 11th, at 2 p.m. at The American Legion, 940 W. Olive Ave Burbank, CA 91506.

We will all be wearing gear from our favorite sports teams to remember Ken’s love for sports.