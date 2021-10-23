Obituary: Lois June Bennett (Benson)

LOIS JUNE BENNETT (BENSON), nee, Merensky, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 4, 1922, and, yes, she always felt July 4th celebrations were in her honor.

She was born to Joseph C and Elizabeth (Schechtel) Merensky and had one older brother, Melvin Merens. She came to Los Angeles on a vacation, met Harry C Benson, was smitten from day one, called her parents three days later, and told them she was getting married, and that was it.

Lois June Bennett (Benson)

Lois and Harry quickly planted their roots in Burbank. Lois became involved in many social and religious activities and was president of every organization she was a member of, including an original member of Burbank Temple Emmanuel (formerly Burbank Jewish Community Center).

Their family started with a daughter, Gyla Sue Bright whose family is: Daniel Scot, 2 sons Timothy and Thomas; Joseph Leroy; Oliver Matthew (wife Laurie) whose children are Samantha and Heather (husband, Jarred Brawley) and their children are Presleigh and Riley. Yes, she got to meet her great-grandchildren.

Amanda Beth Bright (husband Ken Palagyi)’s children are Holden, Happy, and Dash. Her son, Phillip Jay is married to Trish who has 2 boys, Robert and Darren. And has a grandson, Sage. And her son, Ross Andrew, has one son, Matthew Harrison (married to Samantha) whose daughters are Madelon and Nora.

When Harry passed, Lois was never meant to not be married. She married Sydney L Bennett. He treated her like a queen and she loved his family, Michael (wife Michelle) and Paula. And she loved Syd’s grandchildren, Arianna and Jessica as her own and she got to see the newest baby, Joshua Eli.

She lived a full life to the end and was already planning her 100th birthday party. Her earthly remains are in the place Harry has saved for her next to him here in Burbank where she can overlook her beloved Burbank but her soul is up at those pearly gates getting things in order.

May she rest in peace and her memory be a blessing to all that knew her.

Love you, Gyla. Phil. Ross

Funeral Arrangments are planned for this Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 12 Noon at Mount Sinai Memorial Park (TaNaCH Chapel) 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles CA 90068. Covid safety precautions will be in place. Graveside interment will follow.