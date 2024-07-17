Obituary: Longtime Burbank Dentist, Dr. Stephen Willens

After a courageous fight with cancer, Dr. Stephen Willens passed away on June 8, 2024, at his home with his wife, Alana, and sister-in-law, Julie, at his side. Dr. Willens grew up in Brentwood, California, and his friends all recalled him saying that he was going to be a dentist since he was 6 years old. He made that dream a reality and practiced for over 40 years.

Dr. Willens followed in his parents’ footsteps by attending both UCLA and USC. He completed his undergraduate requirements at the University of the Pacific in only 3 years, dual-majoring in Chemistry and Mathematics. Dr. Willens entered UCLA dental school as the youngest student in his class. After earning his DDS from the UCLA School of Dentistry, he completed his specialty in Pediatric Dentistry at USC. He obtained his Cleft Palate Rehabilitation Residency Certificate and Orthodontic training at Rancho Los Amigos Hospital, and received his Pediatric Anesthesia training at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

While in private practice, he fulfilled his love for teaching as a part-time faculty member in the Department of Developmental Dentistry at USC. Additionally, as a professional staff member at Rancho Los Amigos Hospital, he served on the Cleft Palate Team, taught incoming residents, including the treatment and care of special needs patients, and was appointed to the Human Research Committee at the hospital. USC School of Dentistry awarded him their Five-Year Teaching Commendation in 1985. Olive View Hospital also appointed him to their Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Anomaly Team.

Dr. Willens practiced privately in Burbank, California, for over thirty years and was appointed a lifetime member of the professional staff at Providence St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center. He was a longstanding member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, San Fernando Valley Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, California Society of Pediatric Dentistry, American Orthodontic Society, and Functional Orthodontic Association. He retired from his pediatric dental practice in Burbank in 2020 when Dr. Ivy Avanessian Fua took over.

As a child, Dr. Willens was chosen to perform in a TV special, where he had a featured role on a show called “Something Special” starring Robert Young and Janet Blair. He loved surfing, skiing, and sailing as a young man, along with mountain biking, playing tennis, and racquetball. Dr. Willens and his wife Alana’s first date was on his sailboat, and she captured his heart when he got seasick and had to sail them back single-handedly from Catalina.

Family was Dr. Willens’ greatest joy, and he adored his daughter, Laura. His son-in-law Mark was like the son he never had. When his granddaughter Chloe was born, she became his entire world, and he absolutely loved being a grandpa. Cape Coral, Florida, became a second home for vacations, where he spent a great deal of time with Alana’s family. While there, he explored neighboring islands and towns such as Sanibel, Captiva, Matlacha, Pine Island, and Fort Myers. He was fascinated by their history and wanted to learn more with each visit.

All who knew him will greatly miss his kindness, caring nature, love, and silly wit. He is survived by his wife, Alana; daughter, Laura Boyich; son-in-law, Mark Boyich; granddaughter, Chloe; sister, Penelope Willens; nephews Daniel Murillo and Parker Pentiuk; sisters-in-law, Julie and Amy; and brothers-in-law, Dean and Bruce.

The Willens Family would like to thank the Burbank community for trusting Dr. Willens in providing pediatric and orthodontic dental care over the years.