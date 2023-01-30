Obituary: Magdalene (Maggie) Jasken

Born Magdalene (Maggie) Jasken in Menominee, MI., April 9, 1930 and passed away in Highland Village, Texas on January 3, 2023.

She was married to Virgil Malone in 1950. She was the youngest of 14 children.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Virgil Malone (83), her daughter Molly Malone-Henderson, a granddaughter, a grandson and great-grandson.

She is survived by Keith Malone (Lucy), Valerie Malone-Clements (Gary), Julie Malone-Dunbar, Curtis Malone (Priscilla), Lisa Malone-McLaughlin (Jim), 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She lived a good life surrounded by family and she will be greatly missed. The Lord has gained an Angel…Our Angel.