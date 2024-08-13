Obituary: Marvin John Cira

THE DOOR IS CLOSED…

Marvin John Cira was born February 2, 1933 in Milwaukee,Wisconsin and died in Big Bear City, CA July 26, 2024.

In 1951, he joined the United States Army and became a Communication Specialist during the Korean War. Back in Wisconsin, Marvin met and married Joyce Dawlene Feivor (Joy), and were married for 60 years until Joy passed in 2017. He received his BA in Education from Marquette University and moved to Pagosa Springs, Colorado, He taught Special Education in Deming, New Mexico, while also pursuing a Master’s degree in Counseling at New Mexico Western University. Upon completion of his degree, he moved to Burbank, California, and became a Counselor for middle school students; a position he held and enjoyed for the next 30 years.

In 1995, Marvin and his wife retired and moved full time to Big Bear. Doing much of the work themselves, they built a large ranch style log home. Marv secured a position with the Bear Valley School District as a Substitute Teacher, which he held for 7 years. He was so loved, that he became affectionately known as “Grandpa” or “Abuelo”. Later, he was placed supervising the Adult Education in Big Bear where he helped many adult students earn their G.E.D for 8 years until he finally retired at age 88.

Marv was also very active in the Big Bear Community as an active member of the Sierra Club and Democratic Clubs of Big Bear among others. In 2013, for his many years of community service, Marvin received the Big Bear Lake Rotary Club’s Eagles of Excellence Award.

Marvin loved to garden; growing award-winning flowers, traveled to nearly all 50 states, and took his children, grandchildren and various foster children on many adventures that included camping, hiking, and even backpacking. Marvin and Joy raised 5 successful and independent children who now live in different parts of the country.

He said, “In all the school districts I worked, I met many interesting and adventuresome people who I deeply appreciate and who each have enriched my heart. Along with all these experiences, I have developed a significant group of friends in Big Bear who I deeply cherish.”

Marvin loved being around people and had a way of making every person he met feel special. He had many friends and touched their lives in a way that won’t soon be forgotten.

AND SO THE DOOR IS CLOSED ON A LIFE RICHLY LIVED…

END OF LIFE CELEBRATION Donations: Big Bear Group of the Sierra Club

September 14, 2024 3-7pm P.O. Box 3048

Big Bear Lake Elks Lodge Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

40611 Village Drive

Big Bear Lake, CA 92314

Karen 818-426-8499