Obituary: Mike Delbarian

Mike Delbarian, a native of Burbank, CA, unexpectedly passed away on May 20, 2024, at the age of 68.

Mike was born on August 8, 1955, to Zarie and Elizabeth Delbarian. He graduated from John Burroughs High School in 1973 and attended college at LAVC, CAL State LA, and CSUN, where they tried to recruit him for Football, but he declined.

He married his 41-year-old wife Joy in April 1983 and raised three children: John, Josh, and Megan.

Mike was self-employed at Mike’s Custom Lawn Service, providing landscaping, gardening, and later selling firewood. His son Josh has taken over the family business.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents Zarie and Elizabeth “Betty” Delbarian.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Delbarian; his children, John, Josh, and Megan Delbarian; his sister, Pam Delbarian; and nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, July 20th, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 1101 S. Main St., Burbank, CA 91506.