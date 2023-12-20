Obituary: Philip Kal

Longtime Burbank resident Philip Kal, born on April 20, 1927, in Chicago, IL., passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2023, at age 96 as one of the few remaining area “Greatest Generation” World War 2 veterans who was stationed in Europe during the last days of that conflict.

While taking walks with Kal and his dog along Rose Ave. near the Smokehouse Restaurant in Toluca Lake, he told me stories of his days as an American GI and how he came home afterward to begin a good life in Chicago, then later moved to Los Angeles where he started a successful accounting firm in Beverly Hills.

He enjoyed his retirement years traveling and playing bridge.

Phil Kal is survived by his wife, Judy, who had his Jewish memorial service and burial ceremony at Mount Sinai Memorial Park with Rabbi Ira Rosenfeld as the officiant.