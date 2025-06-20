Obituary: Retired Burbank Police Department Lieutenant and Airport Commissioner Don Brown

Donald “Don” Robert Brown, was born September 4, 1936 in Manhattan, New York. Don moved with his family to Burbank, California in 1945. He graduated from Burbank High in 1955, Riverside College in 1962, and in the 1970s, he attended USC to receive his teaching credential in Administration of Justice, while working full time with four children.

Don started working for the Public Service Department with the City of Burbank in 1956 and was then hired by the Burbank Police Department in 1960. Don worked his way up the ranks from Patrolman, Detective, Motors, Sergeant, and finished his career with the rank of Lieutenant. Don retired from the Burbank Police Department in 2001, totaling 45 years of service for the City of Burbank.

Don worked numerous details, including Narcotics, Fraud “Bunko Unit”, Gangs, and Robbery Homicide. Don’s favorite assignment by far was his years working in the Traffic Bureau and being part of the Motor Squad.

After retiring Don quickly began his next career working for the Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena Airport as a Commissioner in 2001. He retired in 2024 after dedicating 23 years of additional service to “Burbank” the town he loved.

One of Don’s proudest accomplishments was being involved with the Boys and Girls

Club of Burbank.

Don passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025, surrounded by his loving family and his beloved dog Daisy. Don is survived by his children, Julie, Mike, Terrilyn (son-in-law James Walker), and Cameron. His grandchildren, Andrew, Myshella (grandson son-in-law Edgar Vela), Bryce, Cooper, and Chasen. His Great-Grandchildren: Ezekiel, Kaiden, and Everhett.

Burbank City Council will adjourn their meeting on June 24, 2025, in Memory of Don Brown

The Funeral for Don, or as he called it, my “Going Away Service,” will be held as follows:

Closed Casket Viewing

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM (Main Building)

Funeral Services

Monday, June 30 at 3:00 PM- Church of the Hills, Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills.

6300 Forest Lawn Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90068

In place of flowers the family invites you to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley. In the comments, indicate your gift is in the honor of Don Brown.