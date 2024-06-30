Obituary: Retired Burbank Police Detective Tom Pusl

Burbank Police Detective Tom Pusl passed away Thursday June 20, 2024 at 8;15 pm after a long battle with cancer. Tom was admitted a few days prior to the Oncology Ward at Holy Cross Medical Center for medical complications due to cancer.

Tom was born in Burke, South Dakota on May 9, 1949 to Martin and Loree Pusl. Tom was the baby joining his two sisters, Connie and Marilee and his older brother Richard Pusl. In about 1956, Martin and Loree moved their family out west, settling in Burbank, California.

Tom attended Saint Finbar Elementary, subsequently graduating from Bellarmine Jefferson High School.

Tom started his career with the City of Burbank in the Parks and Recreation Department, joining his father before transferring over to the Police Department. Tom began his career in Patrol in September 1971, was promoted to Detective in May 1989 where he worked primarily as an Auto Theft Detective. Tom served the City of Burbank with honor for almost 34 years before retiring in April 2005.

Tom will be remembered by his children as a fun loving dad always looking out for their safety. Tom is an organ donor and his corneas will be donated to allow someone else the gift of sight.

Please keep Tom’s family in your prayers during this difficult time. Tom is survived by his five children, Keith Pusl, Jim Pusl, Stephanie Pusl, Jennifer Nutt, and Melissa Carter.

In lieu of flowers, the Pusl family has asked that donations be made to the Burbank Police Foundation-Matthew Pavelka Scholarship Fund.

Please join us to celebrate the life of Thomas Allen Pusl on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 1100 am Mass Saint Finbar Catholic Church 2010 W Olive Ave Burbank, CA 91506

Reception luncheon to follow at the Valencia Raquet Club Clubhouse 27055 Rio Bosque Drive Valencia, CA 91354