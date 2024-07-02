Obituary: Rose Barragan Owner of Barragan’s Mexican Restaurant

The Barragan’s Restaurant family is saddened by the recent loss of Rose Barragan, who owned and operated Barragan’s with her husband, Armando Barragan. A celebration of life was held on June 27 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Glendale, followed by a private reception at the restaurant.

Rose was a bright light to so many in the community. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all. Rose lived her life to the fullest for almost 70 years. Rose was born in Los Angeles on July 18, 1954, and died peacefully on June 6 in Burbank after a year-long courageous fight with cancer.

For more than 20 years until 2021, Rose was a beautiful presence at Barragan’s in Burbank. Her customers and staff adored her. She lit up any room with her kindness and compassion. Everyone looked forward to her seasonal holiday decorations and her baking.

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger adjourned the board meeting in her honor on June 25, saying she was “loved by all customers, employees and community members.”

Rose was raised in Elysian Valley “Frogtown” and graduated from John Marshall High School in Los Feliz. Rose was one of six siblings (Henry, Terri, Elsa, Carmen, and Tony) and was raised by her late mother, Carmen Ortiz.

She married Armando on November 16, 1974, and they started their life together in Hastings Ranch. They were inseparable high school sweethearts. Armando Jr. came along in 1977, and Michael was born in 1986. In late 1984, the Barragan family relocated to Echo Park to be closer to the restaurant and then moved to Glendale in 1990, where they lived until a few years ago.

Rose is survived by her husband Armando; sons Armando Jr. and Michael; sisters Terri Ragano and Camen Sun; daughter-in-law Daniela Barragan; and grandchildren Juliana, Ayvah, Noah, and Max Barragan. As Armando Jr. and Michael expanded their families, Rose loved being surrounded by her grandchildren and watching them grow up.

The Barragan family would like to thank the City of Hope and everyone who supported Rose during her cancer treatment.