Obituary: Sgt. Ethan H. Mandel

Sergeant Ethan H. Mandel was born in Queens, New York on July 30, 1999. He moved to Burbank in 2011 where he attended John Muir Middle School and Burbank High School. He graduated from Parkridge Private School in Long Beach California in 2017 and was actively pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a Minor in Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland.

Sergeant Mandel enlisted in the United States Army in 2018 and completed One Station Unit Training as a Military Policeman at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. In 2018 , he was briefly assigned to the 212th Military Police Company, 93rd Military Police Battalion as a Gunner. Sergeant Mandel volunteered to deploy to South Korea and was assigned as a Gunner with the 978th Military Police Company. In 2020, Sergeant Mandel was assigned to the 72nd Military Police Detachment as a Drug Suppression Team Investigator and Traffic Accident Investigator where he earned his promotable status to sergeant.

Sergeant Mandel’s awards and declarations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (1 OLC), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

Sergeant Mandel is survived by his daughter Kaleyah Rose, mother Marlyn, father Kenneth, and sister Lia. Sergeant Mandel dreamt of one day come back to Burbank and serve with the Burbank Police Department. A memorial service with military honors will be on October 10th at noon in front of the Veteran’s Memorial at McCambridge Park.