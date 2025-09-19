Obituary: Todd Robert Jacobsen

Todd Robert Jacobsen, age 61, of Stevenson Ranch, California, passed away August 22, 2025 after a courageous battle with kidney cancer.

Todd was born in San Pedro, California on October 29, 1963, son of Harley Elton Jacobsen and Ada Suzanne (Hamer) Jacobsen. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Coeur d’Alene Idaho where Todd lived until high school when he moved to Orange County, California. Todd graduated from El Dorado High School in Placentia and attended college at CSUN and USC where he was a member of the USC marching band.

Todd showed a talent for music at 5 years old when he began piano lessons and was known throughout his early years for winning school talent shows. Todd started his animation career on the first season of the Simpsons TV series. He went on to enjoy 35+ years in the animation industry, working on shows including Fern Gully, Cats Don’t Dance, Ren & Stimpy, The Prince of Egypt, Princess and the Frog, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Curious George, the Proud Family, many TV commercials, and the credits go on and on. Todd successfully transitioned from 2D animation to 3D and then went on to teach at both Laguna College of Art and Design and CG Spectrum.

Todd was a shining spirit whose positive energy was a blessing to be around. He will be remembered for his kind spirit, his creativity, his sense of humor, and his many talents. Todd was a lover of many things, including anything music, movies, gardening, cooking, his friends and family, but most of all, watching his daughter, Leila, grow up. Todd was a dedicated father and an active part of her life in both school and her activities, including set building for her school musical productions. Todd was an incredibly loving dad, who put Leila ahead of everything else.

Todd is preceded in death by his mother Ada Suzanne (Hamer) Jacobsen and his father Harley Elton Jacobsen.

Todd is survived by his former wife, Lori Arntzen, and their daughter, Leila Rose Jacobsen, his brothers James Jacobsen (Johnna) and Kirk Jacobsen, his nephew Jens Jacobsen (Juanita) and niece Jessica (Jacobsen) Hirning (Charlie), his grandnephews Victor Jacobsen and Andrew Hirning and grandniece Harlynn Hirning.

A favorite saying of Todd’s was, “Live every moment like it was your last, leave people, places and things better than you found them, and support the efforts of those who wish to help over those who wish to hurt.”

And as Todd kept reminding us, “I’m still here. I ain’t goin’ nowhere.”

A Celebration of Todd’s Life will be held in November 2025, details TBD.