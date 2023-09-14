Officers Injured in Fight During Arrest

On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 12, Burbank Police Department officers were dispatched to 211 W. Orange Grove, the location of Jeff & Tony’s DSD, a distribution service, following reports of a possible DUI. The call to the police was initiated by the employer after receiving several complaints from concerned customers describing erratic driving behavior exhibited by one of their drivers.

According to Sgt. Stephen Turner who said upon arriving at the designated location around 1:00 pm, the police officers engaged with the alleged suspect, identified as 22-year-old Luring Paialii of Lancaster. Paialii was found inside the premises of Jeff & Tony’s DSD where the confrontation ensued. The discourse between the officers and Paialii escalated quickly as the young man became increasingly argumentative and even went as far as to challenge the officers to a physical altercation.

As officers made efforts to place Paialii in handcuffs, he resisted, pulling away and initiating a physical fight with the officers present. In the ensuing scuffle, two officers were struck in the face. It was at this juncture that one officer saw fit to deploy a Conducted Energy Device, commonly referred to as a “Taser”, in a bid to subdue Paialii.

The deployment of the device proved effective as it halted Paialii’s aggressive resistance, allowing the officers to apprehend him successfully. Thankfully, the officers involved sustained only minor injuries from the encounter, with no requirement for hospitalization reported, although paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

Following the incident, Paialii was booked on charges of resisting an executive officer, a felony charge that carries serious implications. The Lancaster resident made his initial court appearance on the charges earlier today.

The incident has brought to the forefront concerns regarding the safety measures employed by companies to ensure that their drivers adhere to the required standards to guarantee not only their safety but also that of other road users.