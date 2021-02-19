One Big Step Closer to Sports Return

Tuesday's figures showing the number of Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles County will be the indicator of when student-athletes can return to action.



The CIF Southern Section announced today that is has moved one giant step closer to resuming all high school athletics.

The governing body of high school sports to much of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties with the exception of the Los Angeles Unified School District and charter schools that were once part of LAUSD, released figures it has received from the governor’s office and California Department of Public Health.

The maximum amount of people infected with COVID-19 cannot exceed 14 per 100,000 residents. As it currently stands, Los Angeles County’s level is at 20.0.

San Luis Obispo County, which has just a handful of schools that are part of the Southern Section, is listed at 15.6 residents per 100,000 who currently are infected with Covid-19.

Orange County is listed at 20.0, followed by San Bernardino at 24.2, Ventura County at 26.2, Santa Barbara at 27.2 and Riverside at 28.8.

The next update of figures that will determine if athletics can resume will occur on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

If Los Angeles County is able to meet the goal, some sports may start as early as Feb. 26.

If it does not meet the goal, the next update will be March 2.

Jon English could have a big role on the Burroughs football team this season if sports resume. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

As it currently stands, football teams will be able to play six games if Los Angeles County is able to meet the threshold by Tuesday.

The football season must be completed by April 17.

Girls tennis teams will be allowed to begin matches on Monday, Feb. 22.

Boys and girls’ water polo may be able to start Feb. 26.

Both boys and girls soccer teams could begin as early as Feb. 27.

Boys’ tennis matches may begin on March 1.

Boys and girls swimming may begin duals meets on March 13.

Baseball and softball games may begin on March 19.

Boys and girls’ golf dual matches may begin on March 20.

Track and field dual meets may begin on March 20.

For indoor sports, girls volleyball can start as early as Feb. 26, but the season will need to be completed by March 20.

Boys and girls basketball will begin March 12 and boys volleyball will begin March 13.