One Fatality Reported After High Speed Crash on Front Street

Police and a full Fire Department rescue response were dispatched to Front Street between the Magnolia Overpass and Burbank Blvd. for a traffic accident with major injuries around 12:30 pm on April 28.

According to Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department who said in a release that when officers arrived at the scene, “they located one male with significant injuries seated in the driver’s seat of a blue-colored sedan. Efforts were made to extract and render aid to the male driver, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in his vehicle.”

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Paramedics at the scene also treated a female who was driving a white SUV and transported her to a trauma facility for what police report as “non-life-threatening injuries.” There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

Firefighters at the scene had to deal with a potential fuel leak at the scene during the rescue. Both the Burbank Water and Power Department and Metrolink were also contacted about potential damage to a power pole and a fence.

According to police at the scene, the blue sedan driving at a high rate of speed before the collision occurred according to witnesses.

“At this time, it is unknown whether drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both were factors in this collision. Preliminarily, unsafe speed is likely contributing factor to the collision,” said Fekety.

“The decedent has only been identified as a male. The Burbank Police Department is working with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office to identify the decedent and notify the next of kin.”

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau, at 818-238-3103.