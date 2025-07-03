OP/ED: How BWP Ensures Safe, High-Quality Water for Our Community

At BWP, delivering safe, clean, and reliable water means more than just turning on the tap—it’s about rigorous water quality sampling and testing every step of the way. Our water meets or exceeds all quality standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Water Resources Control Board.

Over 25,000 water quality tests are performed each year to monitor 160 different chemicals and contaminants in Burbank’s water supply. Here’s a quick look at how we monitor water quality from its source to your tap.

BWP purchases 100% of our water supply from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD). This untreated water from the Colorado River and the Northern Sierra Mountains travels nearly 400 miles through pipelines and reservoirs, using significant energy to move across the state. Along the way, it can pick up naturally occurring minerals and substances resulting from the presence of animals or human activity, making treatment essential.

CLEAN WATER, CLEAR STANDARDS

BWP conducts over 25,000 water quality tests each year, monitoring every step—from mountain sources to your tap. Watch our video and learn more!

REGIONAL TREATMENT BY MWD

MWD treats water at regional treatment plants to remove contaminants. After treatment, chlorine and ammonia are added to create chloramines, to ensure water quality standards are maintained as water travels through the distribution system to Burbank. Approximately 20% of Burbank’s water is supplied as treated water from MWD.

LOCAL TREATMENT IN BURBANK

BWP also purchases untreated water from MWD and spreads it at the Pacoima and Lopez spreading grounds. There, it percolates into the ground and is stored in the local aquifer. When needed, BWP pumps out the groundwater and treats it at the Burbank Operable Unit (BOU), our water treatment facility, to remove contaminants. Approximately 80% of our water comes from the ground.

WATER TREATMENT & TESTING AT THE BOU

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are removed through air stripping and granular activated carbon filtration.

We perform continuous water quality monitoring, with over 20,000 samples taken yearly to meet state and federal water quality standards.

Monthly samples are also taken from source water wells to monitor groundwater quality

WATER TREATMENT AND TESTING AT THE VALLEY PUMPING PLANT (VPP)

After treatment at the BOU, water is sent to the VPP:

Chlorine and ammonia are added to inactivate viruses.

Our continuous water quality monitoring includes collecting and testing over 2,200 system samples to ensure water quality. Weekly tests are conducted to monitor nitrates and chromium, while quarterly tests are performed to check organics, inorganics, and naturally occurring minerals

TESTING AT THE WATER BLENDING STATION

Treated groundwater is blended with MWD-treated water to further improve water quality and safety before distribution.

Daily samples are collected and tested for nitrate and chlorine residuals at the blending station as part of our ongoing continuous water quality monitoring.

CONTINUOUS MONITORING ACROSS THE CITY

Each week, 26 bacteriological samples are collected from State-approved locations across the city and tested for total coliform, E. coli, and chlorine residuals. Additional samples are collected to test color, odor, turbidity (cloudiness), pH, and temperature.

Approximately, 26 samples are collected monthly from BWP tanks and reservoirs to test for nitrite, nitrate, and chlorine residuals

PROTECTING BURBANK’S WATER FOR TODAY AND TOMORROW

From distant mountains to your faucet, every drop undergoes careful treatment and monitoring. Through constant testing and innovation, BWP proudly delivers safe, clean water—supporting Burbank today and for future generations.