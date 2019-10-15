Opening on Landlord-Tenant Commission

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Landlord-Tenant Commission beginning October 8, 2019 through November 7, 2019. Those interested may submit an application online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or submit the application in person to the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or cityclerks@burbankca.gov .

BOARD TERM NO. OF VACANCIES SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS FORM 700 Landlord-Tenant Commission Unexpired

term until 7-31-2020 1 None ü

The deadline to submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Thursday, November 7, 2019, by 5:00 p.m. The appointment is tentatively scheduled to be made at the November 19, 2019 City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Section Nos. 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407)