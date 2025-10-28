Opinion: Singling Out the Cusumano’s is Nothing But a Cheap, Easy Shot

It’s just my opinion:

To start with, Cusumano Real Estate Group has been an advertiser on myBurbank for the past 15 years. Michael Cusumano told us then in 2010 he supported local journalism and wanted to help us get going. In the 15 years since, he has never asked for a story to be done or anything in return, including what I am writing here. That is the fact, although I am sure some of you will not let the facts get in the way of your opinion.

This is also not about the subject of rent control; it is about slanted journalism that should be listed as an opinion piece and not a factual article when only one side is quoted. Why go after a single Burbank landlord as though this is something he created?

I was asked by someone if I had seen what was written in the Burbank Leader about Cusumano and rent control. My first reaction was no, because I can never find a Leader to start with, and I feel the paper has no real connection to Burbank anyway.

And this story, written by Gavin Quinton just reinforces that. The first thing that struck me was that the photo they used was from Adobe Stock; I guess they could not even find the time to leave their Pasadena office and drive to Burbank for their own original photo.

This article seems to be timed to come out just before the City Council takes up rent controls in the City, and it only seems to go after the Cusumano’s. By the way, the writer, who is the latest flavor of the month, is no longer writing for the Leader, which has an ever-changing staff that covers Burbank. One has to wonder whether staff members need a GPS even to find Burbank.

Cusumano is the only person actually interviewed for the story who seems to be less about rent control and more about their influence over control of the City.

So let’s talk about rent control for a moment. It has appeared twice on the Burbank ballot and has been voted down twice. Burbank falls under State Law when it comes to rent increases, which every other city follows. There has never been an acquisition of Cusumano being a ‘slum lord’ or unethical.

Facts like that don’t bother the so-called Burbank Tenants Union, which said in the Leader article ““Burbank tenants pay 30-50% of their income toward rent and face 8% annual rent hikes in a rental market dominated by predatory corporate investors. This greed funds lavish lifestyles for rent-seeking landlords like the Cusumanos and Gerros, who extract ever more money from working families while amassing multimillion-dollar homes and luxury cars,” according to a Tenants Union statement. “

And who was behind that statement? There is not one name quoted by the reporter in the story. It seems that a lot of these tenant advocacy groups are actually outsiders to Burbank, like the Leader, and were able to get their story printed while finding a way to try and tear down the Cusumanos.

So I guess if you work hard, invest your money, invest in your community and then make a profit after years of not, it is a crime? This is America, right? How dare someone work hard for generations and then reap the benefits of their hard work?

The Leader also said the Cusumano’s have a direct line to the Dais (Council) by referring to an email that was written to them. Here’s a news flash, people: ANYONE can write a letter to the Council, even the outsiders. Here is the email address: citycouncil@burbankca.gov. You can send them an email, and also become a City Hall influencer.

Do they make political donations? Yes. They are also a business, and that is their right. Would you not support your business if you could?

It was amazing to read that story with all the quotes from the tenants’ unions, and yet, not one name appeared. Why will they not go on the record? Are they embarrassed? Maybe because they are not Burbank residents? Watch the next meeting and see during oral communications how many people claim to be with a tenants union and do not say they are a Burbank resident.

Michael Cusumano and his family do not need me to defend him. So why am I?

If you have spent your life in Burbank like me and many others, you have been touched by donations made by the Cusumano family to the City for decades. Yes, they have their name on things such as Cusumano Plaza at Memorial Stadium (which, of course, was misidentified as John Burroughs High School’s Cusumano Plaza by the Leader) and the Cusumano Family Health Center at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.

How about all of the other donations they make on a yearly basis that benefit Burbank citizens, like:

Burbank Chamber of Commerce

Leadership Burbank

Home Again L.A.

Family Services Agency

BCR – A Place To Grow

Boys & Girls Club

Burbank Temporary Aid Center

Different Public schools in the district on an individual need

Do they have to do this? No. Have they made a lot of money throughout the years? Yes. But they feel this is the place they grew up in and support, and supporting local activities is a way of giving back. Working hard for decades and acquiring wealth is not a crime, and they have done nothing to deserve being singled out as the bad guys in rent control.

To you, unnamed tenant advocates, 2026 is an election year. If you feel you have all this support behind you, get to work on a petition and come up with a ballot measure. You say you represent the people? Let the people IN Burbank vote.

Yes, there is a housing shortage, and rents are high. Burbank follows State Law. Burbank should not be singled out, nor its business leaders, because people want lower rents. This is a seismic issue and needs to be corrected at the State level. That is where your battle is.

It is too bad that outside organizations and outside media companies want to come and change Burbank to their vision.

That is my opinion,and I don’t hide my name. It’s Craig Sherwood, and you are more than welcome to leave your comments below. I would be hopeful you would also use your name.