Organic Tequila El Sativo and Food Pairing Event, Thursday May 23rd, at Tequilas Burbank

Have you ever enjoyed a Tequila Food Pairing experience? If you haven’t, it’s time to indulge in a culinary journey with their flavorful five-course tasting menu. Tequilas Burbank is hosting a Tequila tasting and dinner pairing event on Thursday, May 23rd, and tickets are on sale now.

It’s a great way to learn about different Tequila types such as blanco, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo and the aging process of each one. This tasting will be unique in that the guests will learn what components distinguish El Sativo as a verified Organic Tequila.

Our delectable pairing dinner was expertly created to complement and highlight the unique notes in each tequila while discovering which foods bring out the best flavors.

Tequila tasting event August 2022

An Appetizer Harmony Consisting of a melodic blend of seasonal citrus fruits and spices paired with the ultimate organic Margarita. A Trio of Ceviche: Aguachile, Tamarind and Tequila Serrano ceviche paired with a Blanco tequila tasting and Inigo Montoya cocktail Trio of Elotes: Spicy, Cheesy and Hawaiian elite, a popular Mexican street food made of grilled corn, mayo, cheese, chili powder and lime juice. This dish is paired with a Reposado and a Pinky Cantarito cocktail Trio of Tacos: Spitfire Tacos with your choice of carne asada, chicken, or pastor, paired with an Anejo tasting and a Meyer Basin Smash cocktail. A House Made Trio Churros: served with three churros and house dipping sauces, paired with a smoked Anejo Old Fashioned.

Each guest will receive a surprise gift and a personalized shot glass at the event.

To attend, send payment of $85.00 per person through Venmo @Patricia-FrancoRivera or Scan the QR code below. For any questions, call 818-516-9250.

*Upon request, no spices added.

*Drink responsibly.

*Must be 21 participate.