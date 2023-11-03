Oscar Macias Returns to the Burbank Unified School District

After a transformative tenure with the Glendale Unified School District as Director of Equity, Access, and Family Engagement, Dr. Macias rejoins the BUSD team, where he previously dedicated 22 years to shaping the minds and policies that drive success in local schools.

Between 2015-2022, Dr. Macias served as Principal of Luther Burbank Middle School. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

BUSD Superintendent Dr. John Paramo extolled, “We are elated to welcome back Dr. Macias to our district. His unparalleled commitment to excellence and equity is not just inspiring but has been the cornerstone of significant advancements in educational practices. Oscar’s vision for an inclusive educational environment aligns perfectly with the district’s mission.”

Macias’s decorated career in education spans more than two decades within the Burbank community. From 2015-2022, he served as Principal of Luther Burbank Middle School, leading the institution to receive multiple prestigious accolades, such as the Gold Ribbon School and the California Distinguished School awards. “Oscar has a remarkable track record of fostering environments where students thrive,” Superintendent Paramo stated. “His impact is evident in the awards the schools have earned under his leadership.”

The breadth of Macias’s experience includes significant roles at various educational levels, including serving as Assistant Principal at John Burroughs High School, where he specialized in Discipline, Guidance, and Curriculum and Instruction. Paramo adds, “Oscar’s multifaceted expertise in both administrative and instructional capacities provides a well-rounded perspective that is vital for his new role.”

Macias began his journey in education as a teacher at Community Day School in 2000. His dedication to service extends beyond school walls, evidenced by his leadership roles in the Association of California School Administrators and his active membership in the USC Alumni Education Network.

Highlighting his dedication to service and leadership, Superintendent Paramo remarked, “Dr. Macias’s passion for serving is unparalleled. He embodies the spirit of leadership that truly makes a difference in the lives of students and educators alike.”

Macias’s commitment to ‘over serving the underserved’ is a personal mission fueled by his own experiences as the son of Mexican immigrant parents. This philosophy has been a driving force in his approach to education and community involvement.

Recognized nationally as one of the “10 Rising Leaders You Should Know in 2024” by “K-12 Dive,” Dr. Macias brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and recognition back to Burbank Unified.

Macias is a product of California’s educational system, holding a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Northridge, a Master of Education degree from National University, and a doctoral degree from the Rossier School of Education at USC.

As a family man, Dr. Macias, along with his wife Sandra and their two daughters, are proud to be a part of the Burbank community. Paramo concluded, “Oscar’s homecoming is a proud moment for us all. His return to Burbank Unified is not just a professional milestone but also a heartfelt reunion with the community he cherishes.”