Our Burbank 311 Mobile App Expands to Include Code Enforcement and BurbankBus

The Our Burbank 311 Mobile App now includes Code Enforcement services such as reporting inoperable cars, unpermitted construction, short term rentals, property maintenance and building maintenance. Additionally, the app now integrates BurbankBus services, providing users with access to live bus schedules, live bus tracking, and real-time arrivals.

In January 2022, the City of Burbank launched the app to help improve how residents, businesses, and visitors obtain city-related information and request services like bulky item pickup, graffiti removal, street repairs, and animal services. The app allows users to follow the progress of their requests from start to finish.

“The Our Burbank 311 Mobile App seamlessly connects the community with city government. It is truly exciting to expand its services to include commonly used and requested city services such as Code Enforcement and the BurbankBus. These changes make it easy for residents, transit riders, businesses and visitors to access city services and information.” said Mayor Nick Schultz.

The Our Burbank 311 App is available on both Apple iPhone and Android platforms and can be downloaded for free from the Apple iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store. The app can also be accessed via the online portal at 311.burbankca.gov.