Our Children’s Place Celebrates 30 Years of Cooperative Preschool

Our Children’s Place (OCP) is celebrating our 30th consecutive year as a Cooperative Parent Participation preschool and pre-K, and is excited to welcome all families of preschool-aged children to come to our Open House on Saturday, April 16th from 10am-12pm (RSVPs encouraged).

OCP was started as a parent-participatory nursery school in 1992, operating out of a recreation building in Burbank. Even though diﬀerent rules and procedures have evolved and been adopted over the years, the basic goals and structure of the program have remained largely unchanged. Our graduates number more than 500!

Today, OCP is a cooperative parent participation, learn through play (play-based) preschool program located on Burbank, CA. The yearly school calendar closely follows Burbank USD. We strive to create a unique environment where learning and playing go hand-in-hand. Our parents work alongside our Teacher/Director, Cait, to provide a warm, nurturing school for our children to begin to ﬁnd their place in society. Our goals are to provide a school where self-esteem, creativity, and being a good citizen are the highest priorities. Most importantly, we want the children to feel safe, loved, and comfortable in expressing themselves.

Contact us to RSVP or to inquire about our school at ocpbur@gmail.com and explore our website at ocpburbank.org. We look forward to meeting new families year-round!