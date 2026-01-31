Over 800 Rally at Burbank City Hall for National Day of Action

More than 800 people, from middle and high school students to local elected officials, rallied outside Burbank City Hall on Friday as part of a grassroots protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) violence. The peaceful demonstration, organized by a local Indivisible chapter, called for significant changes to federal immigration policies and enforcement.

The Burbank event was one of many held across the country, part of a national day of action coordinated by a coalition of labor, grassroots, and advocacy groups.

Assemblyman Nick Schultz and Burbank City Councilmembers Konstantine Anthony and Nikki Perez were among the local leaders in attendance, standing in solidarity with demonstrators. The crowd also saw a large turnout of young people, with students from Burbank, John Burroughs and Providence high schools joining the rally.

Addressing the protest in a video posted to social media, Burbank Unified School District Interim Superintendent Oscar Macias stated that the district’s official stance is one of neutrality. While all schools remained open and operational, he noted that state attendance guidelines permit a student one excused absence per year for a political event, provided it is reported in advance. “As a school district, our responsibility is to remain neutral while ensuring a safe, stable and supportive learning environment for all our students,” Macias affirmed.

Organizers for the “ICE Out For Good” movement stressed a commitment to nonviolent action for all events held nationwide.