Pacific League Boys Golf Match No. 3

Bulldogs pull off surprise in league match

By
Staff
-
0
91

Burbank High won the third Pacific League golf match by one stroke over Burroughs. Arcadia finished third, eight strokes behind the Bulldogs and seven behind the Bears.

Pacific League Match #3
Knollwood Golf Course Par 72
March 14, 2024
Team: ArcadiaOUTINTOTALTeam: Cresenta ValleyOUTINTOTAL
Jason Huang3933721Branden Ku494493
Lucas Fang4741882Skye Yim534699
Joey Ying4749963Dominic Esquivel494897
Brian Ho4743904Ty Tadaki5050100
Ryan D’Amato4840885Lucas Cho474491
Andrew Shimabukuro4752996Felix Molina5347100
Team Total275258434Team Total301279480
Team: BurbankOUTINTOTALTeam: BurroughsOUTINTOTAL
Aidan Clendenin4243851Adriel Abaoag403979
Zach Ducore4540852Seth Malapote404181
Mark Alba4040803Dominic Lingad443983
Ryan Labus4646924Tyler Jones444286
Seiji Frye4242845Korbin Capili485098
Harris McCormick5145966Bailey Cervantes5554109
Team Total266256426Team Total271265427
Team: PasadenaOUTINTOTALTeam: GlendaleOUTINTOTAL
Ali Abu Rayyan3943821Ryan Villarama403979
Roman Lorentzen4645912Xavier Padillo373976
Jason Kwan5646102
Marco Patzia5150101Team: MuirOUTINTOTAL
Max Kanounji58521101Nicholas Tellez5651107
RJ Olvera71661372Victor Espinosa6355118
Team Total321302486
ResultsTotalPlacePointsLow Medalist(s)TeamScore
AHS43432Jason HuangAHS72
BHS42614
CVHS48041
JBHS42723
PHS48650
