Pacific League Boys Golf Match No. 3

Burbank High won the third Pacific League golf match by one stroke over Burroughs. Arcadia finished third, eight strokes behind the Bulldogs and seven behind the Bears.

Pacific League Match #3 Knollwood Golf Course Par 72 March 14, 2024 Team: Arcadia OUT IN TOTAL Team: Cresenta Valley OUT IN TOTAL Jason Huang 39 33 72 1 Branden Ku 49 44 93 Lucas Fang 47 41 88 2 Skye Yim 53 46 99 Joey Ying 47 49 96 3 Dominic Esquivel 49 48 97 Brian Ho 47 43 90 4 Ty Tadaki 50 50 100 Ryan D’Amato 48 40 88 5 Lucas Cho 47 44 91 Andrew Shimabukuro 47 52 99 6 Felix Molina 53 47 100 Team Total 275 258 434 Team Total 301 279 480 Team: Burbank OUT IN TOTAL Team: Burroughs OUT IN TOTAL Aidan Clendenin 42 43 85 1 Adriel Abaoag 40 39 79 Zach Ducore 45 40 85 2 Seth Malapote 40 41 81 Mark Alba 40 40 80 3 Dominic Lingad 44 39 83 Ryan Labus 46 46 92 4 Tyler Jones 44 42 86 Seiji Frye 42 42 84 5 Korbin Capili 48 50 98 Harris McCormick 51 45 96 6 Bailey Cervantes 55 54 109 Team Total 266 256 426 Team Total 271 265 427 Team: Pasadena OUT IN TOTAL Team: Glendale OUT IN TOTAL Ali Abu Rayyan 39 43 82 1 Ryan Villarama 40 39 79 Roman Lorentzen 46 45 91 2 Xavier Padillo 37 39 76 Jason Kwan 56 46 102 Marco Patzia 51 50 101 Team: Muir OUT IN TOTAL Max Kanounji 58 52 110 1 Nicholas Tellez 56 51 107 RJ Olvera 71 66 137 2 Victor Espinosa 63 55 118 Team Total 321 302 486 Results Total Place Points Low Medalist(s) Team Score AHS 434 3 2 Jason Huang AHS 72 BHS 426 1 4 CVHS 480 4 1 JBHS 427 2 3 PHS 486 5 0