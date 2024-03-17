Pacific League Boys Golf Match No. 3

Burbank High won the third Pacific League golf match by one stroke over Burroughs. Arcadia finished third, eight strokes behind the Bulldogs and seven behind the Bears.
|Pacific League Match #3
|Knollwood Golf Course Par 72
|March 14, 2024
|Team: Arcadia
|OUT
|IN
|TOTAL
|Team: Cresenta Valley
|OUT
|IN
|TOTAL
|Jason Huang
|39
|33
|72
|1
|Branden Ku
|49
|44
|93
|Lucas Fang
|47
|41
|88
|2
|Skye Yim
|53
|46
|99
|Joey Ying
|47
|49
|96
|3
|Dominic Esquivel
|49
|48
|97
|Brian Ho
|47
|43
|90
|4
|Ty Tadaki
|50
|50
|100
|Ryan D’Amato
|48
|40
|88
|5
|Lucas Cho
|47
|44
|91
|Andrew Shimabukuro
|47
|52
|99
|6
|Felix Molina
|53
|47
|100
|Team Total
|275
|258
|434
|Team Total
|301
|279
|480
|Team: Burbank
|OUT
|IN
|TOTAL
|Team: Burroughs
|OUT
|IN
|TOTAL
|Aidan Clendenin
|42
|43
|85
|1
|Adriel Abaoag
|40
|39
|79
|Zach Ducore
|45
|40
|85
|2
|Seth Malapote
|40
|41
|81
|Mark Alba
|40
|40
|80
|3
|Dominic Lingad
|44
|39
|83
|Ryan Labus
|46
|46
|92
|4
|Tyler Jones
|44
|42
|86
|Seiji Frye
|42
|42
|84
|5
|Korbin Capili
|48
|50
|98
|Harris McCormick
|51
|45
|96
|6
|Bailey Cervantes
|55
|54
|109
|Team Total
|266
|256
|426
|Team Total
|271
|265
|427
|Team: Pasadena
|OUT
|IN
|TOTAL
|Team: Glendale
|OUT
|IN
|TOTAL
|Ali Abu Rayyan
|39
|43
|82
|1
|Ryan Villarama
|40
|39
|79
|Roman Lorentzen
|46
|45
|91
|2
|Xavier Padillo
|37
|39
|76
|Jason Kwan
|56
|46
|102
|Marco Patzia
|51
|50
|101
|Team: Muir
|OUT
|IN
|TOTAL
|Max Kanounji
|58
|52
|110
|1
|Nicholas Tellez
|56
|51
|107
|RJ Olvera
|71
|66
|137
|2
|Victor Espinosa
|63
|55
|118
|Team Total
|321
|302
|486
|Results
|Total
|Place
|Points
|Low Medalist(s)
|Team
|Score
|AHS
|434
|3
|2
|Jason Huang
|AHS
|72
|BHS
|426
|1
|4
|CVHS
|480
|4
|1
|JBHS
|427
|2
|3
|PHS
|486
|5
|0