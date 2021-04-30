Pacific League Boys Golf Match No. 4 Results

They don’t get any closer than this. Burroughs defeated Burbank by one stroke Thursday. The Bears have now won three of the four league matches with the Bulldogs having taken the other. Here are the results.
Four Burbank Schools Recognized For Exemplary Arts Education
Burbank High School, John Burroughs High School, Dolores Huerta Middle School and Luther Burbank Middle School have been recognized by the State of California...
Proposed Budget Requests Per Department FY 2021-22
The Burbank City Council met virtually on Tuesday, April 27th and was the first meeting reviewing the proposed 2021-22 Fiscal Year budget. In the presentation the council was provided with details on the accomplishments and services of each department, along with their proposed budget and new budget requests. Here are the budget requests for this coming fiscal year including recurring requests and one-time requests. The next City Council meeting will be on Tuesday, May 4th, in which the proposed budget presentation will continue.
Burbank Police Log: April 12 – April 18
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed...