Pacific League Boys Golf Match No. 4 Results

The Burbank City Council met virtually on Tuesday, April 27th and was the first meeting reviewing the proposed 2021-22 Fiscal Year budget. In the presentation the council was provided with details on the accomplishments and services of each department, along with their proposed budget and new budget requests. Here are the budget requests for this coming fiscal year including recurring requests and one-time requests. The next City Council meeting will be on Tuesday, May 4th, in which the proposed budget presentation will continue.