Pacific League Boys Golf Race Gets Tighter

Home sweet home might apply most of the time. But it wasn’t Monday afternoon when the fifth Pacific League boys golf match was held at DeBell Golf Course.

Burroughs had won two of the first three league matches. But the tide changed as Arcadia won and Crescenta Valley sneaked up to take second.

The Apaches shot 382 as a team. The Falcons shot 390. Burroughs shot 397. Burbank shot 420. Pasadena shot 449. Glendale, Hoover and Muir all featured golfers but did not have enough factor into the team standings.

Burroughs junior Seth Malapote tied for the low medalist honors with Crescenta Valley’s Nathan Lee by shooting a four-under-par 67.

Burbank High was led by senior Seiji Frye, who shot 77.

“I made a lot of par saves, so that was pretty good. I just need to improving on chipping. It wasn’t the best today,” Malapote said. “I think we have a good chance of winning league if we play well the next match.”

The teams have two more league matches, one of which is being rescheduled due to a rain out.

For full results see below.