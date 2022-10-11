Pacific League Girls Golf Match No. 6 Results

League #6 10-11-2022 (Par 36 @ Debell)

The top 12 individuals in league over the course of the six match days qualify for the league individual finals to be held next week at Brookside in Pasadena.

Group 1 1:30 pm Score

Erica Lee A1 38 Lisette Orellana B1 42 Jeanne Padillo G1 38 Amy Seo CV1 37

Group 2 1:40 pm Score

Zoe Sprecher A2 45 Alyssa Tran B2 49 Maddy Lee A3 40 Annika Lingad JB1 42

Group 3 1:50 pm Score

Samantha Jucaban G3 46 Jessie Kong A4 37 Erynn Padillo G2 50 Qiman Hu A5 37

Group 4 2 pm Score

Annabelle Tran B3 46 Cadye Wang A6 37 Lexi Sullivan B4 51 Leyna Kim CV2 51

Group 5 2:10 pm Score

Justine Hamac JB2 43 Julia Terzian B5 57 Hailey Norman CV3 44 Erina Vegiga G4 53

Group 6 2:20 pm Score

Tani Tak CV4 56 Makayla Kielen B6 54 Maleia Gould JB3 54 Jillian Garza P1 66

Group 7 2:30 pm Score

Sofi Reddersdort CV5 50 Kayla Kassin JB4 58 Eve Burnett P2 81 G5

Group 8 2:40 pm Score

Kelly Fung CV6 49 Alexis Rojas P3 70 Sophia Wang JB5 56 Clara Corder P4 71

Low Medalist

Score Sch Name 37 CV Amy Seo 37 A Jessie Kong 37 A Cadye Wang 37 A Qiman Hu

Team Score

A B CV JB G PHS 38 42 37 42 38 66 45 49 51 43 50 81 40 46 44 54 46 70 37 51 56 58 53 71 37 51 50 50 81 81 37 54 49 189 239 231 247 268 369

Team Results

Place Score Sch Record Overall 1st 189 AHS 5-0 30-0 2nd 231 CV 4-1 20-10 3rd 239 BHS 3-2 22-8 4th 247 JB 2-3 11-19 5th 268 GHS 1-4 6-24 6th 369 PHS 0-5 0-30

Previous League Record