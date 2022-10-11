Pacific League Girls Golf Match No. 6 Results

Burbank finishes regular season second in the Pacific League and Burroughs takes fourth.

League #6   10-11-2022  (Par 36  @ Debell)
The top 12 individuals in league over the course of the six match days qualify for the league individual finals to be held next week at Brookside in Pasadena.

Group 1          1:30 pm                                   Score

Erica LeeA138
Lisette OrellanaB142
Jeanne PadilloG138
Amy SeoCV137

Group 2          1:40 pm                                   Score

Zoe SprecherA245
Alyssa TranB249
Maddy LeeA340
Annika LingadJB142

Group 3           1:50 pm                                   Score

Samantha JucabanG346
Jessie KongA437
Erynn PadilloG250
Qiman HuA537

Group 4          2 pm                                         Score

Annabelle TranB346
Cadye WangA637
Lexi SullivanB451
Leyna KimCV251

Group 5          2:10 pm                                   Score

Justine HamacJB243
Julia TerzianB557
Hailey NormanCV344
Erina Vegiga G453

Group 6         2:20 pm                                   Score

Tani TakCV456
Makayla KielenB654
Maleia GouldJB354
Jillian GarzaP166

Group 7           2:30 pm                                   Score

Sofi ReddersdortCV550
Kayla KassinJB458
Eve BurnettP281
G5

Group 8           2:40 pm                                   Score

Kelly FungCV649
Alexis RojasP370
Sophia WangJB556
Clara CorderP471

Low Medalist

ScoreSchName
37CVAmy Seo
37AJessie Kong
37ACadye Wang
37AQiman Hu

Team Score

ABCVJBGPHS
384237423866
454951435081
404644544670
375156585371
375150508181
375449
189239231247268369

Team Results

PlaceScoreSchRecordOverall
1st189AHS5-030-0
2nd231CV4-120-10
3rd239BHS3-222-8
4th247JB2-311-19
5th268GHS1-46-24
6th369PHS0-50-30

Previous League Record

Arcadia  25-0Burbank  19-6JBHS  9-16
CV  16-9Glendale  5-20PHS   0-25
