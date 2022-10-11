Pacific League Girls Golf Match No. 6 Results

League #6 10-11-2022 (Par 36 @ Debell)
The top 12 individuals in league over the course of the six match days qualify for the league individual finals to be held next week at Brookside in Pasadena.
Group 1 1:30 pm Score
|Erica Lee
|A1
|38
|Lisette Orellana
|B1
|42
|Jeanne Padillo
|G1
|38
|Amy Seo
|CV1
|37
Group 2 1:40 pm Score
|Zoe Sprecher
|A2
|45
|Alyssa Tran
|B2
|49
|Maddy Lee
|A3
|40
|Annika Lingad
|JB1
|42
Group 3 1:50 pm Score
|Samantha Jucaban
|G3
|46
|Jessie Kong
|A4
|37
|Erynn Padillo
|G2
|50
|Qiman Hu
|A5
|37
Group 4 2 pm Score
|Annabelle Tran
|B3
|46
|Cadye Wang
|A6
|37
|Lexi Sullivan
|B4
|51
|Leyna Kim
|CV2
|51
Group 5 2:10 pm Score
|Justine Hamac
|JB2
|43
|Julia Terzian
|B5
|57
|Hailey Norman
|CV3
|44
|Erina Vegiga
|G4
|53
Group 6 2:20 pm Score
|Tani Tak
|CV4
|56
|Makayla Kielen
|B6
|54
|Maleia Gould
|JB3
|54
|Jillian Garza
|P1
|66
Group 7 2:30 pm Score
|Sofi Reddersdort
|CV5
|50
|Kayla Kassin
|JB4
|58
|Eve Burnett
|P2
|81
|G5
Group 8 2:40 pm Score
|Kelly Fung
|CV6
|49
|Alexis Rojas
|P3
|70
|Sophia Wang
|JB5
|56
|Clara Corder
|P4
|71
Low Medalist
|Score
|Sch
|Name
|37
|CV
|Amy Seo
|37
|A
|Jessie Kong
|37
|A
|Cadye Wang
|37
|A
|Qiman Hu
Team Score
|A
|B
|CV
|JB
|G
|PHS
|38
|42
|37
|42
|38
|66
|45
|49
|51
|43
|50
|81
|40
|46
|44
|54
|46
|70
|37
|51
|56
|58
|53
|71
|37
|51
|50
|50
|81
|81
|37
|54
|49
|189
|239
|231
|247
|268
|369
Team Results
|Place
|Score
|Sch
|Record
|Overall
|1st
|189
|AHS
|5-0
|30-0
|2nd
|231
|CV
|4-1
|20-10
|3rd
|239
|BHS
|3-2
|22-8
|4th
|247
|JB
|2-3
|11-19
|5th
|268
|GHS
|1-4
|6-24
|6th
|369
|PHS
|0-5
|0-30
Previous League Record
|Arcadia 25-0
|Burbank 19-6
|JBHS 9-16
|CV 16-9
|Glendale 5-20
|PHS 0-25