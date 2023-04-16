Pacific League Golf Match No. 4, 5 Results

Pacific League teams played twice this past week in golf.

(Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

Below are the results of the Pacific League boys’ golf results from this past week.

Elevate Burbank

Pacific League Match #5
Whittier Narrows Golf Course Par 72
April 13, 2023
Team: ArcadiaOUTINTOTALTeam: Cresenta ValleyOUTINTOTAL
1Harley Yang3743801Cole Kim333871
2Jason Huang3738752Matthew Denne414182
3Brian Ho4241833Matthew Alvo374481
4Lucas Fang3941804Lucas Cho414485
5Alex Ling4441855Carter Kim474794
6Andrew Shimabukuro3847856Branden Ku445094
Team Total237251403Team Total243264413
Team: BurbankOUTINTOTALTeam: BurroughsOUTINTOTAL
1Zach Ducore3841791Adriel Abaoag333770
2Mark Alba4243852Tyler Jones424789
3Aidan Clendenin3642783Ladon Ramos414081
4Ryan Labus3941804Ethan Varela465197
5Beckett Sandaas3947865Kai Benoit474996
6Seiji Frye49531026Elliot Figueroa5162113
Team Total243267408Team Total260286433
Team: PasadenaOUTINTOTALTeam: GlendaleOUTINTOTAL
1Jason Kwan44549810
2Max Kanouji616812920
3Roman Lorentzen43479030
4040
5050
6060
Team Total148169188Team Total000
ResultsTotalPlacePointsLow Medalist(s)TeamScore
AHS40315
BHS40824
CVHS41333
JBHS43342
PHS188na0
(Photo by Austin Gebhardt)
Pacific League Match #4
DeBell Golf Course Par 70
4/11/2023
Team: ArcadiaOUTINTOTALTeam: Cresenta ValleyOUTINTOTAL
1Harley Yang4035751Cole Kim313566
2Jason Huang4037772Matthew Denne444185
3Brian Ho3836743Matthew Alvo403878
4Lucas Fang3939784Lucas Cho5053103
5Alex Ling4546915Carter Kim424890
6Andrew Shimabukuro4238806Branden Ku424486
Team Total244231384Team Total249259405
Team: BurbankOUTINTOTALTeam: BurroughsOUTINTOTAL
1Zach Ducore4036761Adriel Abaoag353469
2Mark Alba4238802Tyler Jones433982
3Ryan Labus4742893Ladon Ramos424385
4Aidan Clendenin4038784Ethan Varela434386
5Beckett Sandaas3838765Kai Benoit5347100
6Brenton Lewis4539846Elliot Figueroa494998
Team Total252231394Team Total265255420
Team: PasadenaOUTINTOTALTeam: GlendaleOUTINTOTAL
1Jason Kwan47541011Nathan Sherrer434891
2Max Kanouji566311920
3Roman Lorentzen51489930
4040
5050
6060
Team Total154165200Team Total43480
ResultsTotalPlacePointsLow Medalist(s)TeamScore
AHS38415Cole KimCV66
BHS39424Adriel AbaoagJBHS69
CVHS40533Brian HoAHS74
JBHS42042
PHS200na0

