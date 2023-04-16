Pacific League Golf Match No. 4, 5 Results

Below are the results of the Pacific League boys’ golf results from this past week.

Pacific League Match #5 Whittier Narrows Golf Course Par 72 April 13, 2023 Team: Arcadia OUT IN TOTAL Team: Cresenta Valley OUT IN TOTAL 1 Harley Yang 37 43 80 1 Cole Kim 33 38 71 2 Jason Huang 37 38 75 2 Matthew Denne 41 41 82 3 Brian Ho 42 41 83 3 Matthew Alvo 37 44 81 4 Lucas Fang 39 41 80 4 Lucas Cho 41 44 85 5 Alex Ling 44 41 85 5 Carter Kim 47 47 94 6 Andrew Shimabukuro 38 47 85 6 Branden Ku 44 50 94 Team Total 237 251 403 Team Total 243 264 413 Team: Burbank OUT IN TOTAL Team: Burroughs OUT IN TOTAL 1 Zach Ducore 38 41 79 1 Adriel Abaoag 33 37 70 2 Mark Alba 42 43 85 2 Tyler Jones 42 47 89 3 Aidan Clendenin 36 42 78 3 Ladon Ramos 41 40 81 4 Ryan Labus 39 41 80 4 Ethan Varela 46 51 97 5 Beckett Sandaas 39 47 86 5 Kai Benoit 47 49 96 6 Seiji Frye 49 53 102 6 Elliot Figueroa 51 62 113 Team Total 243 267 408 Team Total 260 286 433 Team: Pasadena OUT IN TOTAL Team: Glendale OUT IN TOTAL 1 Jason Kwan 44 54 98 1 0 2 Max Kanouji 61 68 129 2 0 3 Roman Lorentzen 43 47 90 3 0 4 0 4 0 5 0 5 0 6 0 6 0 Team Total 148 169 188 Team Total 0 0 0 Results Total Place Points Low Medalist(s) Team Score AHS 403 1 5 BHS 408 2 4 CVHS 413 3 3 JBHS 433 4 2 PHS 188 na 0 (Photo by Austin Gebhardt) Pacific League Match #4 DeBell Golf Course Par 70 4/11/2023 Team: Arcadia OUT IN TOTAL Team: Cresenta Valley OUT IN TOTAL 1 Harley Yang 40 35 75 1 Cole Kim 31 35 66 2 Jason Huang 40 37 77 2 Matthew Denne 44 41 85 3 Brian Ho 38 36 74 3 Matthew Alvo 40 38 78 4 Lucas Fang 39 39 78 4 Lucas Cho 50 53 103 5 Alex Ling 45 46 91 5 Carter Kim 42 48 90 6 Andrew Shimabukuro 42 38 80 6 Branden Ku 42 44 86 Team Total 244 231 384 Team Total 249 259 405 Team: Burbank OUT IN TOTAL Team: Burroughs OUT IN TOTAL 1 Zach Ducore 40 36 76 1 Adriel Abaoag 35 34 69 2 Mark Alba 42 38 80 2 Tyler Jones 43 39 82 3 Ryan Labus 47 42 89 3 Ladon Ramos 42 43 85 4 Aidan Clendenin 40 38 78 4 Ethan Varela 43 43 86 5 Beckett Sandaas 38 38 76 5 Kai Benoit 53 47 100 6 Brenton Lewis 45 39 84 6 Elliot Figueroa 49 49 98 Team Total 252 231 394 Team Total 265 255 420 Team: Pasadena OUT IN TOTAL Team: Glendale OUT IN TOTAL 1 Jason Kwan 47 54 101 1 Nathan Sherrer 43 48 91 2 Max Kanouji 56 63 119 2 0 3 Roman Lorentzen 51 48 99 3 0 4 0 4 0 5 0 5 0 6 0 6 0 Team Total 154 165 200 Team Total 43 48 0 Results Total Place Points Low Medalist(s) Team Score AHS 384 1 5 Cole Kim CV 66 BHS 394 2 4 Adriel Abaoag JBHS 69 CVHS 405 3 3 Brian Ho AHS 74 JBHS 420 4 2 PHS 200 na 0